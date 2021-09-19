AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of AeroVironment worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,400 shares of company stock worth $9,517,922 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.