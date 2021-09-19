Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $22.06 on Friday. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

