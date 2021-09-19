Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 734,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.34.
Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $22.06 on Friday. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
