AGF Investments Inc. Buys 6,621 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BEPC opened at $41.70 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

