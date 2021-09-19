AGF Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 169.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,359 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in PG&E by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,821,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148,137 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in PG&E by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 302,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PG&E by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

