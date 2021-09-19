AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

