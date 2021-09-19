AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after buying an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $20,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

