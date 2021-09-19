AGF Investments Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 187,192 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $759.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.91 billion, a PE ratio of 395.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $701.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

