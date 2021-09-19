AGF Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $193.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

