AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 5,032 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.