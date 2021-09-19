AGF Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,378 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 245.1% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 297,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 52.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

