AGF Investments Inc. Sells 17,965 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,965 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.78 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.