AGF Investments Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

