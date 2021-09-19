AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,881 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,739 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

