Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Down 32.8% in August

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGGRU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Agile Growth by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the second quarter worth about $3,490,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Growth by 65.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 824,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 324,800 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agile Growth by 2.4% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agile Growth by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

Shares of AGGRU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

