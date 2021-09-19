Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

AGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

