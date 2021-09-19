AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 44.9% in August

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

