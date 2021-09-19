AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of AGNC Investment worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.98 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

