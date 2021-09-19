Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

