Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.92.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

