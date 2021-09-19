Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after buying an additional 763,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,596,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $193.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.11. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

