Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $387,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,601 shares of company stock valued at $16,408,395. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.