Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $58.20 on Friday, reaching $2,829.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,778.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,481.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

