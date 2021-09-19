Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $637,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altice USA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,838,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.