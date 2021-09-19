Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Altice USA worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 718.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.