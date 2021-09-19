Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Altimmune worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $605.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

