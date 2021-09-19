Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.61. 11,341,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.