Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s 7th Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $25.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,462.52. 4,614,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,445.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,340.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

