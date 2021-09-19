Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $679,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $25.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,462.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,445.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,340.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

