Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $448,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $25.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,462.52. 4,614,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,445.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,340.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

