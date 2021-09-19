American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 20,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $173,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $77,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

