American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

AWK stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.