American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $178.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

