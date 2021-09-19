Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Americold Realty Trust worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,707,000 after acquiring an additional 873,065 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

