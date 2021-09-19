AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.06. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,298 shares of company stock worth $7,414,412. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

