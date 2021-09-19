AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

AME stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

