AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $31,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.30. 2,214,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,394. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $184.78 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.