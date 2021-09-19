AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $25.89 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,990 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,621,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

