AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $27.55 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.