AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $36,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after buying an additional 278,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,368,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,396. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

