AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $59.09 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,207 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.18% of Hilton Worldwide worth $59,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 56,884 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 174.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 40.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.21. 1,749,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

