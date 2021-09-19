AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $65.98 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,408 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $65,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,594. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.81. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

