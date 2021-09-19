AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 11,792 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.05% of eBay worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.11. 8,874,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,473,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

