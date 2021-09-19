AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 66,221 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,221 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $34,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. 7,334,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,616. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

