Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $219.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average of $239.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

