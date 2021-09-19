Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.