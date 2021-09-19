Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,899,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

