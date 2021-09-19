Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.48 Million

Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $90.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Ambarella posted sales of $56.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $327.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,476 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $150.17 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $153.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.07 and a beta of 1.41.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

