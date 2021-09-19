Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.45. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEN. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 685.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 177,157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $2,715,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.