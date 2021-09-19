Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 43,419,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,436,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,959,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.