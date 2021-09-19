Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the highest is $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

